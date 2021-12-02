Pre-test not actual census, FG cautions

The Federal Government through the National Population Commission has warned that the conduct of the pre-test exercise set to commence on Friday, is not the actual Census.

It said the exercise, rather, is aimed at testing the census methodology, questionnaires, data collection methods among others in preparation for the actual census.

Speaking at a briefing to flag-off commencement of the fieldwork for the 2nd pre-test for the next population and housing census, in Abuja on Thursday, the Commission’s Chairman, Mr Nasir Isa Kwarra explained that the exercise is a critical part of the census preparatory process, ” which provides the opportunity to test all aspects of the census programme and instruments in advance of the main census.”

According to him, this became imperative to ensure the smooth operation and success of the census exercise.

“We would like to caution that the Pre-test is not the actual census but the mirror through which we look at our readiness for the next census. All efforts must be geared towards making it a huge success by all,” he said.

In his explanation, the Chairman said the 2nd Pre-test exercise will take place in 444 Enumeration Areas (EAs) in 148 LGAs across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT that were demarcated during the 7th phase to the last phase of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise.

He disclosed that over 1000 field functionaries comprising 888 Enumerators, four supervisors per State, 37 IT Supervisors, 37 Field Coordinators, among others, will be engaged in the exercise.

To this end, he appealed to respondents in the selected LGAS and EAs to extend maximum cooperation to the interviewers and answer all the questions truthfully.

