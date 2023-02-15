By: Isaac Shobayo – Jos

The Managing Director/CEO of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, Engr Abdu Bello Mohammed has called on the military particularly the Nigeria Airforce to help in safeguarding the company’s installation from vandalism.

The Managing Director made the call in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, Dr. Friday Adakole Elijah when the newly deployed Commander of the 551 Nigerian Airforce Base, Jos paid him a courtesy visit.

The Company’s Head, Regional Operations, Engr John Emeruwa who represented the Managing Director disclosed that the rate at which vandals were decapitating distribution transformers in Plateau State was alarming.

He said, “almost on a daily bases, not less than seven to ten transformers are being vandalized in our franchise Area of Plateau, Bauchi, Benue and Gombe States. This is impinging on our operations. We want to plead with you to help us in the areas of provision of security for these assets to enable us to continue serving the public “.

According to the Managing Director, the company was overwhelmed by the nefarious activities of this category of criminals who wilfully embarked on the destruction of electrical installations to cart away armoured cables and transformer oils for illicit business.

Engr Mohammed explained that “if not for the activity of these felons, the company would have been vaunting about 20 hours and above daily supply in all our franchise states because we are one of the best Discos in the country when it comes to effective and quantitative energy distribution”.

While commending the Airforce in the areas of payment for their consumed energy, Engr Mohammed urged the force to endeavour to be paying their monthly energy charge in full in addition to liquidating their huge outstanding debts.

“We know that the Nigerian Air Force is seriously trying by paying part of their monthly energy charge but it is not enough. You need to step up the payments to enable us to meet the market obligations”, pleaded the Managing Director.

Earlier, the Commander, of Nigerian Air Force, 551 Base, Jos, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said his visit was to familiarize himself with the management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc as the two institutions play complementary roles in the security of the state stressing that “there is a relationship between security and light”.

He urged the company not to hesitate in attending to their electricity supply need expeditiously when called upon especially since the Nigerian Airforce has not stopped in terms of payment for their consumed energy.





He promised that the Nigerian Air Force would within its mandate give adequate support to the company, especially in the protection of facilities.

