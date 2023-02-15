Israel Arogbonlo

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned of a possible crisis depending on the outcome of the forthcoming presidential election.

According to him, there would be a crisis if the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lose at the polls.

Primate Ayodele while addressing journalists in Lagos, however, dismissed occurrence of a coup in the country.

This comes on the heels of allegations made by chieftain of the APC, Femi Fani-Kayode over the possibility of a coup.