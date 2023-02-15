Israel Arogbonlo
The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned of a possible crisis depending on the outcome of the forthcoming presidential election.
According to him, there would be a crisis if the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lose at the polls.
Primate Ayodele while addressing journalists in Lagos, however, dismissed occurrence of a coup in the country.
This comes on the heels of allegations made by chieftain of the APC, Femi Fani-Kayode over the possibility of a coup.
Fani-Kayode accused PDP flag-bearer, Atiku Abubakar of secretly meeting with serving military chiefs in a bid to gain their goodwill ahead the polls — a development that the Nigerian military had refuted.
On the possibility of crisis, the clergyman who recently marked his birthday in Lagos, said; “There will be no coup, but the point is if Obi loses this election, there will be a crisis; if Tinubu loses this election, there will be a crisis.”
Warning the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on compromising the 2023 elections, he said; “INEC will decide the future of Nigeria, if it messes up, they will see the anger of God. Where we think the vote will go, it may not go there.”