Jonathan, Saraki-led PDP reconciliation committee meet in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has met with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reconciliation committee led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The meeting took place, on Tuesday, at the Maitama residence of the former president.

Accompanying Saraki to the meeting were former Cross River, Katsina and Gombe states governors, Liyel Imoke, Ibrahim Shema and Ibrahim Dankwambo, respectively; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, and erstwhile House of Representatives leader, Hon Mulikat Adeola-Akande.

The committee was set up by the former ruling party to reconcile aggrieved members and former members to reposition it ahead of the 2023 general election.

The committee is also charged with the responsibility of wooing new members as the PDP makes a push for a return to power.

Jonathan welcomed the delegation before leading them into a closed-door meeting.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

100 Nigerians Die Of COVID-19 Complications In Seven Days

Last week, Nigeria recorded 100 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest since the beginning of the second wave, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

The data also showed that the tally of 100 deaths last week shows there is a sharp increase when compared to the 69 deaths recorded in the previous week…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…Jonathan, Saraki-led PDP reconciliation committee meet in Abuja

Jonathan, Saraki-led PDP reconciliation committee meet in Abuja