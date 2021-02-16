Customs seize 1,024 fake drugs worth N869m from India

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ has intercepted various contrabands which included unregistered drugs from India with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N869,550,345.00 only between 1st to 31st of January 2021 in the South-South, South-East regions of the country.

In a statement signed, on Monday, by the Spokesman of the Unit, Jerry Attah, which was made available to newsmen, the unit said the seized items include 1,024 cartons of unregistered pharmaceutical products, 1,046 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, 290 cartons of imported Eva Soap, 62 jumbo bales of secondhand clothing, and one Toyota Corolla 2018 model.

“It will interest you to know that the 1,046 bags of Foreign parboiled rice were trailed and evacuated from an unnamed warehouse along Elelenwo Road Port-Harcourt based on credible and timely intelligence, following laid down operational procedures, rules of engagement and ensued professionalism backed by section 147 and 151 of Customs and Excise Management Act Cap C45 LFN 2004.

“As you all know, it’s our responsibility to ensure full implementation of the government policy banning the importation of rice through land borders and following headquarters directive on same, we re-strategise our operational modalities and beam our searchlight at the Creek, Waterside, and at various locations in south-south, South-East zones and hence the reason for the massive rice seizure within the month under review,” the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Yusus Lawal, was quoted to have said while briefing newsmen in Owerri.

ALSO READ: Kogi Police decorates 255 newly promoted officers

The CAC further stated that “More worrisome and of concern to us as an enforcement arm of the Service was the interception of the 1,024 cartons of unregistered Colcaps medicaments imported from India without NAFDAC certification. Our concern now is to unravel those behind the importation, their accomplices and their antics of scaling through unapproved routes.

“The negative effects of unlicensed drugs if gotten to the wrong hands cannot be overemphasized. The drugs were intercepted along Ofosu-Benin expressway based on shared intelligence. Equally, the 290 cartons of soap were intercepted along Aba-Owerri road based on intelligence. You may recall that soaps and detergents are still on the Import Prohibition list, which falls under schedule 3 of Common External Tariff (CET).”

Comptroller Yusuf assured that the Unit will continue to make sure smugglers count their losses until they repent from sabotaging the nation’s economy.

“Our resolute remains to degrade the activities of smugglers through aggressive patrol of all flanks and flashpoints. We will be very ruthless with these economic saboteurs because we have a responsibility to protect the nation’s economy in line with the expectations of the Federal Government of Nigeria. In view of this, I wish to advise and warn smugglers and would-be smugglers to be prepared for the battle ahead because we will leave no stone unturned in our effort to up the ante of our anti-smuggling mandate. There is no amount of resistance from the smugglers and their mob accomplices that will deter us from performing our statutory responsibilities by suppressing smuggling within our zones.”

“Finally, I appreciated the robust synergy that exists among the Military, the Police, other security agencies and our operatives and equally thanked members of the media for their continued support to inform, sensitize and educate the general public on the effects of smuggling to the nation’s economy,” the Federal Operations Unit, Zone C Controller stated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Customs seize 1,024 fake drugs worth N869m from India

Customs seize 1,024 fake drugs worth N869m from India