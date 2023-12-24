Former President Gooddluck Ebele Jonathan has sent his felicitations to Nigerians and Christians around the world on this year’s Christmas Celebration.

In a statement released by his media office on Sunday, Jonathan urged Christians to exhibit love, peace, humility and sacrifice as they celebrate.

He noted that the birth of Jesus Christ marks a new beginning and a new destiny for all believers, as it serves as the fulfillment of many prophecies about the coming of the Saviour who will save us from sin and other difficulties.

Jonathan urged citizens to “make the most of this season to rebuild our country by showing love to our neighbours and upholding moral principles that will deepen the thread that binds us together as a people.”

Jobathan’s statement reads, “2023 Christmas Message “Compliments of the Season, fellow Nigerians and friends around the world.

“On behalf of my family, I bring you greetings as we celebrate this year’s Christmas.

“The Christmas story is an inspiring one, full of messages of peace, hope, and joy to the whole world. It is rooted in God’s love for humanity and His infinite mercy manifested through the birth of Jesus Christ.

“The birth of Jesus Christ marks a new beginning and a new destiny for all believers. It is the fulfillment of many prophecies about the coming of the Saviour who will save us from sin and other difficulties.

“This celebration invites us to be true witnesses to our faith as followers of Christ and to manifest the virtues of peace, love, humility and sacrifice.

“To all citizens, this period should serve as a moment to reawaken our faith in God and our country and live with the assurance that despite our challenges, we can surmount them through our shared acts of love and faith.

“Let us make the most of this season to rebuild our country by showing love to our neighbours and upholding moral principles that will deepen the thread that binds us together as a people.

“Let us utilize this opportunity to provide hope to those in need and take steps that will contribute to advancing our nation’s progress.

“Let us observe this season in the spirit of love, peace, and unity.

“Merry Christmas to Nigerians and the rest of humanity.”

