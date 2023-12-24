The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed has called on staff of the scheme and Corps members to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation.

The DG made the call in his felicitation message to the staff and Corps members.

The statement reads, “Dear Compatriots in National Service, I am pleased to use this season of Yuletide to felicitate the Christian faithful as they celebrate Christmas which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ.

“This season is punctuated with sharing love with family members, friends and the underprivileged; and symbolically a time for self-renewal, thus, charting a new beginning in your lives as Christian faithful.

“As we reflect on the significance of Christmas, may I use the opportunity to appreciate your individual and collective contributions in driving the ship of this noble Scheme towards achieving its objectives which has significantly added value in all facets of our national development.

“Accordingly, I charge you to rededicate yourselves to the service of our dear country even as you prioritise your personal security in this season.

“As many that may travel during this festive period, specifically with permission on the side of Corps Members, I wish you journey mercies and divine protection to and fro your various destinations. Remember, you must avoid night journey.

“Together, with other patriotic Nigerians, we shall continue to build a strong, united and prosperous nation.

“I heartily wish all staff and Corps members Merry Christmas and God’s bountiful protection. Thank you.”

