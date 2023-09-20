A social worker and former South West Coordinator on MSMEs, Mr Alaba Akinlaja, has described the appointment of Mr Temitola Adekunle-Johnson as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs by President Bola Tinubu as well-deserved and positive progress.

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu announced Johnson among eighteen Nigerians as aides in the office of the Vice President.

In a statement personally signed by him on Tuesday, Akinlaja said the appointment was expected since Mr President had a record of putting a round peg in a round hole. Mr. Tola Johnson is one of the best brains around and knows his onions.

“Without a doubt, Johnson is a seasoned technocrat and a reputable hand who is well-versed in the area of improving the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to support industries as ancillary units, thereby contributing enormously to the overall industrial development of the country.”

“He has got another opportunity to prove his mettle, and I am confident he would deliver more than the expectations of the President.”

“It is, therefore, the expectation of all Nigerians that he would use his new office to further showcase himself as a man imbued with core values, management expertise, and a passion for excellence, thus promoting the growth and development of the MSME,” he concluded.

