A renowned Nigeria Estate Developer, Dr. Ned Okonkwo, has been appointed as the chairman, planning committee of the 2023 Ojoto Ofala festival in Anambra State.

Tribune Online gathered that the appointment was made by the Traditional ruler of Ojoto community in Idemili South Local Government Area of the State, Igwe Dr. Gerald O. Mbamalu(Eze Oranyelu 1), on Tuesday.

Dr. Okonkwo, who is the Ichie Ife Abata of Ojoto is renowned for his successful real estate ventures in Nigeria. His expertise in the field has earned him recognition by Forbes as one of the top real estate moguls in Africa.

The event which is slated for 30th December,2023 is an annual event of cultural significance in the town of Ojoto.

“It is a celebration of the Igbo tradition and heritage, honoring the reigning monarch and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the community.

“The festival is marked by various activities such as traditional dances, music, fashion shows, and masquerade displays.

“As the Chairman of the planning committee, Dr. Okonkwo will bring his extensive business acumen and leadership skills to ensure the success of this year’s Ofala Ojoto festival. His reputation as a successful businessman and his passion for promoting culture will likely contribute positively to the event,”

