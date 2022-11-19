John Kerry tests positive for COVID at COP27, as negotiations go beyond schedule

Latest News
By Paul Omorogbe - Egypt
COP27, John Kerry
John Kerry with the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi at COP27

As negotiations at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) go beyond schedule, news has come out that the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry has contracted covid-19.

Whitney Smith, his spokeswoman at the US State Department, said he tested positive on Friday morning, according to the New York Times.

She said that his symptoms were “mild” and he had worked all day from his hotel. 

COP27 had been scheduled to hold from November 6 to 18, this year.

However, as of press time on Saturday, negotiations are still going on regarding key issues such as a dedicated facility for loss and damage finance.

 

This story was produced as part of the 2022 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security.

