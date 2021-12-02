Distanced working, digital skills and emotional intelligence are what businesses in Nigeria are looking for from jobseekers, according to a new report.

The Labour Market Assessment 2021 report, published by Inclusive Futures, also highlighted that while these attributes are possessed by many people with disabilities, job seekers feel businesses continue to consciously discriminate against them.

“Businesses across Nigeria have been disrupted by Covid and are looking at how to build back inclusively but only a few among them are thinking of ensuring they are disability-inclusive,” said the Country Director for Sightsavers in Nigeria, Dr Sunday Isiyaku.

“Our report shows that employers are recognising that distanced working is the new norm, requiring digital skills and prioritising soft skills like empathy and resilience. But at the same time, job seekers with disabilities feel they are still being discriminated against, whatever their capabilities. People with disabilities have the skills to bring huge benefits to businesses but generally aren’t being considered,” he said.

While progress has been seen in Nigeria with the enacting of the Discrimination Against People with Disability (Prohibition) Act in January, requiring companies to reserve 5% of their workforces to peoples with disabilities, the report highlights that leaders of organisations of people with disabilities feel that the Act is little known or acted upon.

HR Director, West Africa Unilever, Ola Ehinmoro, said: “More work needs to be done to socialize the disability act in Nigeria. However, organisations like Unilever are pushing the frontiers by driving internal inclusive behaviours and deploying Persons With Disabilities to value across its West Africa markets.”

Inclusive Futures is a flagship disability development inclusion programme funded by UK aid. It brings together global leaders and specialists from 16 organisations to test and deliver innovations for people with disabilities in education, healthcare and livelihoods.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Job seekers with disabilities Job seekers with disabilities

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Job seekers with disabilities Job seekers with disabilities