Jimoh Ibrahim dissociates self from fake cryptocurrency link

Billionaire business mogul and owner of Fortune University, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, has debunked a fake Facebook account opened by some unscrupulous persons in his name to defraud Nigerians.

Ibrahim, also a legal practitioner, made this declaration on Saturday in a statement he personally signed, saying he was equally surprised like many of his associates, followers and fans that such Facebook page exists.

The page advertised a phony link which projected an investment profile with a fake note credited to Jimoh Ibrahim, and written thus: “I am sharing this because I’ve also received hundreds of emails from people thanking me for sharing this secret.

“The scam link is ‘https://fingering. xyz/Jimoh Ibrahim_23.122021′”

Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim, whose chains of business cut across oil and gas, hospitality, Insurance and many more, said emphatically that the face book page doesn’t belong to him, stressing that some smart Alecs went to hoist the page on the social media with the hope of using his name and face to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The Araba of Ikale land called the scammers to desist from using his name in their shady social media deals, warning that the long arms of the law would catch up with them in no time.

The business mogul appealed to the public not be brow beaten by whatever mouth watering investment package on the fake Facebook page, maintaining that it doesn’t have anything to do with him as a person or his chains of businesses both in Nigeria and overseas.

