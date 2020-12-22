Yuletide: FRSC to deploy 600 personnel to Anambra

Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, says six hundred personnel will be deployed to Anambra State to ensure the free flow of traffic during the yuletide, particular at the bridgehead Onitsha.

Oyeyemi stated this at the Governor’s Lodge, Onitsha when he called on Governor Willie Obiano to chart an understanding of measures to the improved traffic situation in the state during the Christmas and new year celebration.

FRSC boss who said that the visit is the sixth exchange of brief between the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Anambra State government, which he stressed has yielded desired results, assured that they will relocate to Head Bridge, Onitsha to ensure that nobody passes the night on the bridge.

He explained that the briefing is usually to assess the traffic situation and draw joint implementation, pointing out that Anambra State government has sustained provision of logistics, assuring that the directives of the Governor will be implemented until the end of Christmas and New Year.

Receiving the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Governor Obiano said that Federal Road Safety Corps is expected to concentrate on decongestion of roads and removal of abandoned vehicles from Anambra roads, calling on road users to maintain discipline on the roads.

Speaking also at the visit, the State Commandant, FRSC, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, said men of his Command are already on the ground in all the flashpoints across the state to effect the order.

