Jigawa gov appoints new commissioner

THE Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, has appointed Malam Auwal Danladi Sankara as commissioner and member of the state executive council.

This is contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Dutse, the state capital by the Special Adviser to Governor on Media and Public Relations, Alhaji Habibu Kila, who said the governor sent the letter seeking the state House of Assembly’s approval.

According to the statement, “the Rt. Honourable Speaker Alhaji Garba Kareka is expected to present the governor’s nomination during the state’s assembly’s next seating.”

Alhaji Kila maintained that “Alhaji Auwal Danladi Sankara before his nomination has been the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media on two occasions.

The new nominated commissioner is a holder of a Bsc in Public Administration, a Fellow Institute of Charted Administrators, and an Alumni of Mass Communication from the prestigious Bayero University, Kano.

