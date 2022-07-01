Funke Akindele ignores marriage break-up tales, celebrates Oscar Academy Class invitation

Amid the trending marriage break-up between Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz, Funke Akindele appeared not to be bothered as she celebrates her invitation to the Oscar’s Academy Class of 2022 with her movie Omo Ghetto: The Saga.

Akindele’s name has been on the lips of many in the last 24 hours after her husband, JJC Skillz took to his Instagram page to announce that he and his wife have separated and decided to end their 7-year marriage.

Akindele who had since kept a tight lip appeared to have used news of his Oscar membership invitation to douse tension as she took to her Instagram story Friday morning to celebrate and share the news with her numerous fans.

While JJC claimed that his marriage had suffered a lot in the last three years as they both tried to make it work, he maintained that all efforts to have a sit-down talk with his wife proved abortive.

There had been reports of infidelity on the part of the husband as another report also claimed that JJC allegedly withdrew money from their joint account without his wife’s consent.

It will be recalled that one of JJC’s sons, Beniti had made public months back that his dad was suffering in the marriage, insisting that Akindele was making the home unlivable, adding that his dad had moved out of the house three months back.

While more reactions and expressions of shock from fans and colleagues of the couple have continued to dominate social media space, it was gathered that the decision of the husband to announce their break up on Instagram has further ruined the chances of their coming back together.

This action, Tribune Online gathered angered Akindele who was said to be managing the crisis and hoping that it would not become a public matter.

It was also learnt that she would rather not speak about it now as she was said to be focusing on her career while she will speak at a more convenient time.





