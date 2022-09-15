Jigawa CP charges DPOs on IDPs maximum security as flood takes over Miga station

The Jigawa State commissioner of police, Aliyu Tafida ordered all the divisional police officers (DPOs) who have Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps in their areas to give maximum security in the camps to prevent any security threat, especially by bandits

This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Lawal Shi’isu Adam while speaking to Tribune Online in Dutse, the state capital.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed all the divisional police officers in the state whom has Internally Displayed Persons (IDP) camps in their area to pay extra security attention to the displaced people in the camps to avoid any security threat within and outside the camps”.

DSP Lawal Shi’isu Adam explained that with police efforts and support from the sister’s security agencies, peace and security are maintained in the camps, “I’m proud to tell you that despite the number of IDP camps and a large number of people in the camps their lives and properties are safe and secured”.

He, therefore, called on the public to give the police useful information and assist them in protecting the lives and properties of the people as said “the security is responsible of everyone, everyone’s contribution is needed”.

Meanwhile, flood has taken over the Miga local government divisional police station.

Confirming the incident, the PPRO, DSP Lawal Shi’isu Adam said the police station, local government Secretariat and hospital are also flooded by water yesterday.





DSP Adam noted that “the police now move to IDP camp the town.”