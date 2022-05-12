Jigawa Assembly probes 6 local councils, suspends one for alleged misconduct

THE Jigawa State House of Assembly is proving eight local government councils in the state while the chairman of Yankwashi Local Government Council, Mubarak Ahmad, has been suspended indefinitely.

This was disclosed by the chairman House Committee on Information to the house and member representing Kafinhausa constituency, Honourable Muhammed Na’im, while briefing newsmen on the state assembly decisions over local councils.

Na’im said the suspension of the council boss followed a petition from the All Progressives Congress (APC) state chairman, Honourable Aminu Sami Gumel alleging disloyalty to the party.

The suspended chairman’s sin was protesting against a list of party delegates submitted to his council by the state office of the APC which he said was not according to the electoral law, APC approved constitution and guidelines.

But the Assembly during plenary announced the suspension of Mr Ahmad indefinitely on allegations of disrespect and indiscipline towards the state APC chairman, Aminu Gumel.

According to the chairman House Committee on Information, “the lawmakers sanctioned the council chairman following a petition by the state APC chairman submitted to the house.”





Honourable Na’im maintained that the house set up a committee to investigate the matter and it has submitted its reports.

The information committee chairman stated further that “the house is investigating six local councils chairpersons over alleged financial misappropriation.”

He listed the affected council areas as Gwiwa, Kafin-Hausa, Guri, Miga, Birnin Kudu, Birniwa and Babura.

When contacted an aide to one of the chairmen denied any financial misappropriation, noted that the chairmen were being witch-hunted following a protest against the imposition of party delegates against the forthcoming party primary election in their respective councils.

The official said according to the party constitution and guidelines, the local council chairman is mandated to nominate five persons as delegates, a member of the house of representatives has three delegates slots while the state assembly member has two slots.

Unfortunately, the state party chairman submitted the delegates list without giving the chairmen their slots.

The aide who asked not to be named for fear of being victimised said the chairman demanded to know why, but the party chairman remained adamant and arrogant insisting that it was an order from the above and he cannot tamper with the delegates’ list.

This, he said, led to an exchange of words between them, the aide said asking not to be named for fear of being victimised.

When contacted the APC chairman Honourable Aminu Sani Gumel confirmed submitting a complaint against the Yankwashi Local Government Council chairman to the lawmakers. He said he cannot comment on the matter while the assembly members are responding to his query.