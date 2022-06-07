Jigawa APC delegate dies in Abuja

ONE of the Jigawa state All Progressive Congress (APC) delegates, Alhaji Isah Baba Buji, has reportedly died at the Federal Capital Territory Abuja while attending the party’s presidential primary election.

Reports from Abuja revealed that the delegate is the Assistant APC chairman in charge of the Jigawa central zone.

He was said to have slumped in the morning at Jigawa State Liaison Office at FCT while preparing to go to the venue of the APC special convention in the company of other delegates.

When asked to confirm the death of the delegate, the Jigawa State APC Public Relations Officer, Bashir Kundu, said “of course, he died this morning”.

Kundu added that “he slumped at Jigawa State Liaison Officer in Abuja and he was rushed to hospital and died before arriving the hospital. When we arrived at the hospital he was confirmed dead.”

According to him, “it had been said that he died of heart failure.”





