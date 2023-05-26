Jigawa State Government has emphasised the need of establishing of common African currency and free visa among countries in the continent for healthy business environment in the continent.

This was disclosed by the permanent secretary Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Tourism, Alhaji Muhammad Bello while declaring a day workshop and press briefing to mark the Africans Liberation Week campaign on borderless Africa.

Alhaji Muhammad Bello explained that “the on the formations of common African and foreign policy among African countries would be one of the bedrocks for African developing economic and effective security”.

He also noted that “there is also needs for emphasis on free visa to all Africans and establishment of common African currency”.

The workshop organised by a Non-Governmental organisation known as Save Nigeria Now in collaboration with Ministries, Poly, Immigration and Army.

In their part, the group (Save Nigeria Now) called for the removal of border obstacles for healthy business environment in Africa.

Speaking on behalf of the organization, the JIgawa state coordinator, Comrade Maryam Ibrahim explained that, the 2023 African Liberation Week campaign is on borderless Africa organized by Save Nigeria now in collaboration with Jigawa State Ministry of Commerce Supported by Africans Rising.

According to her, the campaign that comprised civil society organizations, unions and other relevant stakeholders from Government and private institutions have been mobilised by Africans Rising which brings about over 500 actions and events across the continent and the diaspora.

“As such, as we celebrate our diversity and shared heritage let us remember that our strength is in our unity by fostering a Spirit of collaboration and breaking-down the barriers that divide us, we can create a brighter future for all Africans”, Maryam said.

She then called on all relevant stakeholders to lend their voice for free movement of persons in cognizance of the laws of host member state, with provision of effective measures to prevent situations.

While making his presentation at the workshop, the director of tourism Mahmud Isah Ringim called for the formation of common African economic and foreign policy with emphasis on free visa to all Africans and establishment of common African currency.





Also presenting his paper, the spokesperson Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps CSC Abdullahi Adamu Shehu said for a healthy borderless Africa some crucial security roles must be put into consideration.

CSC Adamu Shehu identified some of the roles as collaboration/synergy and information sharing in border security management and providing actionable solution to security threats in Africa.

The Nigeria Immigration Service, Jigawa state command said, Africa has come to an age in terms of human and socioeconomic development despite being classified as third world, but the arrangement in technology and global village and ready to move in terms of advancement generation.

