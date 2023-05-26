The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Senator Lekan Balogun, has tasked the newly appointed Executive Director (ED) of Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI), Ilorin, Prof. Lateef Sanni, to dwell more on research that would be of benefit to the economic growth of the Country.

This was contained in the congratulatory message sent to the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Ilorin, Kwara State based institute by the Ibadan paramount ruler through his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan.

According to the letter, the monarch was quoted as saying that “by all standard, your appointment was a function of your hard work, discipline, commitment and responsibility and above all, the grace and mercy of the Almighty Allah and this gladdens my heart and soul.

“I implore you to let the fear of the Almighty Allah be your guide in whatever you do while in office and ensure you truly use the office to serve humanity. Whenever we hear about you in that place, ensure we are able to raise our shoulders high and proudly proclaim you as a true ‘shon of the shoil’ noted for dedication and excellence”, Olubadan stated.

Oba Balogun said the appointment of the new Executive Director, who is one of the Mogajis of Ibadanland was received with gratitude in his heart to the Almighty Allah and for which he writes to felicitate him with a prayer that the Almighty Allah that has helped him as far would not abandon you, but would continue to abide with him and make him a huge success in the new assignment all unto His eternal glory and adoration.

“While committing you to His mighty hand for guide and guidance as well as for wisdom, knowledge and understanding with which to successfully pilot the affairs of the Institute, kindly accept my warm royal regards”, the letter ended.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE