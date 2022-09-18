Jehovah’s Witnesses Worldwide resumes door-to-door ministry

Jehovah’s Witnesses has resumed its popular door-to-door ministry with a special global campaign launched to offer members of the public a free interactive Bible course.

According to the Nigeria spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, Olusegun Eroyemi, “We can’t wait to bring our Bible-based message of hope to our neighbours once again. As global crises escalate on all fronts it is a huge privilege to bring real smiles on the faces of our friends in person.”

He noted that Witnesses conducted an average of five million Bible courses around the globe during each month of last year, adding that, “The programme offers a practical way to learn what the Bible teaches on a variety of subjects, such as how to find happiness, why there is so much evil and suffering in the world, and what the Bible promises for the future.

“Participating in the interactive Bible course with Jehovah’s Witnesses comes without any obligation. The Witnesses simply present what the Bible teaches and allow each person to determine their own personal beliefs and life choices. The main textbook for the study is the Bible itself. Each lesson is designed to be covered in one hour,” he noted.

