JCDecaux Grace Lake reaffirms commitment to Lagos; expands LATIS network across the state

Two years after entering the Nigerian market via a partnership with Grace Lake Partners (GLP), JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), an international outdoor advertising company, has announced an expansion of its innovative Lagos Traffic System (LATIS) with the addition of three new strategic routes across Lagos State in October, 2020.

According to stakeholders, the announcement of the company’s new investments, which comes as other companies scale down on operations and investments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is further proof of the Lagos State government’s commitment to ensuring the state’s viability as the number one destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in sub-Saharan Africa, and will further increase the over 200 jobs created by JCDecaux Grace Lake in the state.

The first of its kind LATIS project delivers a solution that gives citizens real-time information on traffic, through digital traffic arches at key junctions across Lagos. In just under two years, this traffic information system has helped ease traffic flow in the city by suggesting alternative routes and estimating times of arrival for travellers. The data collated from the LATIS system has proved extremely valuable to the Lagos government, which continues to show support for the JCDecaux Grace Lake business whilst ensuring that multinational organisations are able to thrive and bring in much needed FDI.

Speaking on the announcement, the Country Manager, Nigeria, for JCDecaux Grace Lake, Mr. Dele Odugbemi, said “the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy has been tremendous and we have seen the shattering of business across the world, in major and developing economies alike. Fortunately, with the support we have received from the Lagos State government, we are thrilled to announce an expansion of our investments by increasing the number of routes on our LATIS network.”

As Lagos is an aspiring megacity, the data and traffic support provided by our LATIS network is extremely beneficial as it provides commuters with the information they need to make decisions regarding their travel times and schedules especially when traveling through notoriously congested routes.”

The LATIS expansion announcement also comes as JCDecaux Grace Lake increases the capacity of its innovative self-cleaning automatic public toilets programme, located at Lagos’ busiest bus stations. Launched in 2018, the toilets boasted a capacity of 40,000 people freely using the services every month. With the recent announcements, the toilets’ capacity will be increased by 100 percent in October 2020, meaning that up to 80,000 people will now freely use the services every month when the toilets are re-opened in line with government mandated COVID policies.

