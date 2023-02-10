Rachael Omidiji

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, a.k.a Jandor, has described his former boss’s comment about his supposed previous occupation as disparaging.

Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran made his statement on his verified Twitter page in reaction to a comment made by his former boss, Babatunde Fashola’s comment about his governorship ambition.

Adediran, also known as ‘Jandor’, said he has never been a cameraman; rather, he worked as a reportorial executive at the Lagos State broadcasting services under Fashola’s administration.

My attention has been drawn to disparaging statements made by my Boss, former Governor of Lagos, Babatunde Fashola earlier today at an event in Lagos. He reportedly referred to me as a cameraman who is not ready to govern Lagos. — Azeez Olajide Adediran (@officialjandor) February 9, 2023

He said the “disparaging statements” by Fashola, currently the Minister of Works and Housing, reminds him of the camera Fashola “magically found at Lekki toll gate, during the Endsars massacre.”

Jandor also recalled that in June 2020, Fashola as governor, praised his leadership skill in his condolence message when he lost his mother.

The message Fashola released then reads:

“In June of 2020, an extract from BRF’s condolence message to me on the loss of my mum, in black prints, states: “your very inspiring life story…turned into a ladder for educational success, entrepreneurial acumen, and visionary leadership aspirations.

Jando reacts saying, … it is just a few weeks to elections, and the story has suddenly changed.” Jandor wrote.





Recall on Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fashola, speaking at an event in Lagos, described Jandor as a cameraman who cannot win the governorship election because of his inexperience.

FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Jandor was a member of Fashola’s media team when he governed the state for eight years. Still, the former governor believes more than the experience of the PDP governorship candidate as a cameraman is needed to put him through governance.

“I did that job for eight years, and part of what helped me was that I was Chief of Staff with the governor. I saw it up close, but even then, it wasn’t enough. So just following a governor, being a cameraman, and then watching me for eight years, you think you’ll now be a governor? You’re not ready”, Fashola had said.

However, Jandor added that the statement by the former governor is a reminder that “this is the season of calumnies” and the ruling party members are out to sell their “unenviable records” to the Lagos electorate.