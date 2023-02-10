By: Terna Chikpa, Jalingo

The senator representing Taraba south, Dr. Emmanuel Bwacha, has been declared winner of the rerun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election for Taraba State.

Chairman of the electoral committee, General Tukur Buratai (rtd), while announcing the result of the primary which held in Jalingo, disclosed that Bwacha polled 778 votes to defeat his close challenger, senator Yusuf A Yusuf who scored 5 votes out of the 796 total votes cast in the exercise.

Buratai earlier announced that a total of 840 delegates were expected to participate in the exercise but only 796 were accredited.

Tribune Online reports that other aspirants who contested in the election, Chief David Sabo Kente, Dr. Anthony Manzo, Barr. Danladi Kifasi and Engr. Sale Mamma both got zero vote while 8 votes were declared invalid.

In his reaction, Bwacha described the result as a confirmation that people of the state were truly yearning for good governance.

Bwacha, while commending Gen. Buratai, the APC and the Independent national electoral Commission (INEC) for a credible exercise, also thanked the delegates for supporting him and promised to ensure dividend of democracy for the people if elected the next governor of Taraba state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kano Rally Proves Tinubu Has Nothing To Offer — Atiku

The inability of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver an inspiring speech to the crowd of supporters that had gathered to hear him speak during Wednesday’s rally in Kano shows that he has got nothing to offer.

N77trn Debt: Booby Traps For Incoming Govt, Afenifere, Experts, Others Say





NOTABLE organisations and financial experts on Thursday ex-pressed shock over the revelation by the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, that Nigeria’s debt might rise to N77 trillion at the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in May…

How Prince William Knocked Me To The Floor Over Argument On Meghan — Prince Harry

BRITAIN’S Prince Harry has, in a much-awaited memoir which went on sales days early in Spain on Thursday, said his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over his American wife, Meghan…

NFIU Bans Cash Withdrawals From Government Accounts

THE Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has prohibited cash withdrawals from accounts belonging to the federal, states and local governments, as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)…