Jandor celebrates Olabode George on his 79th birthday, describes him an epitome of service

Governorship Candidate of the Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, has congratulated the party’s former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George on the occasion of his 79th birthday, describing the elder statesman as an epitome of service.

Besides, the PDP standard bearer, in a release issued by the Head, Media and Communications,

JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organization, Gbenga Ogunleye, commended Chief George, who is also a permanent member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) for his commitment over the years to the project of freeing Lagos State from those he said had “held us by the jugular for over two decades.”

Adediran, while further paying tribute to George, who is also the Atona Oodua, said his outstanding qualities of a quintessential gentleman he possessed had distinguished him from his contemporaries.

He prayed to God to give the elder statesman “grace, and shame everyone and everything standing in our way as Lagos PDP, in realizing your long desire of liberating Lagos from the grip of the clueless and inept APC government, “just as he wished him long life, good health, a sound mind, and all-around peace as PDP leaders and members “continue to join efforts to offer our people a breath of fresh air.”

