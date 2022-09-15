JAMB, NYSC partner to clamp down illegal admission, mobilisations

By Adetola Bademosi-Abuja
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed plans to partner with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in its bid to clamp down on institutions providing 3illegal admission and mobilisations.

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer (JAMB) Prof Ishaq Oloyede made the at the opening ceremony of the 2022 batch C pre-mobilisation workshop in Abuja.

According to him, in an effort to ensure that only qualified people were admitted into tertiary institutions, the Board had in 2017, introduced the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS)

He said the system helps to accommodate all genuine cases for admission and expose all illegal cases.

“We started CAPS in 2017 and people thought it was business as always. By 2020, we came up with a list of illegally admitted people between 2017 and 2021.”

He called on the mobilisation officers as well as corps-producing institutions to be on alert and ensure they do not get implicated in any illegal process that can land them in trouble.

In his address, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Mohammed Kaku Fadah, disclosed that during the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Streams I and II orientation programmes, field officers detected a good number of prospective corps members, especially those claiming to be foreign-trained, with shocking inability to defend their supposed educational qualifications.

According to him, a series of confessions were extracted from them, expressing hope that the confession will assist in carrying out further investigations.

He said there was a compelling need for school managers and other stakeholders in education to rise to the occasion and nip the problem in the bud.

“During our maiden meeting with registrars of corps producing institutions in Nigeria held in April 2022, they made commitments regarding the strengthening of their data security.

“We expect that, amongst other steps, the institutions will always ensure that only credible officers are entrusted with the task of the handing data of their graduates being processed Mobilization,” Fada said.

 

