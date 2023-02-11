Michael Ovat- Awka

The Jamaican Government has pledged to buy vehicles from Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing (IVM), Nnewi, Anambra, Nigeria.

The Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Esmond Reid, stated this on Saturday during a visit to the company’s head office in Nnewi.

Reid, in company of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, during the visit said, ” For us, it is a tremendous opportunity to witness vehicle manufacturing taking place here in Nigeria, which is one of our brothers in the south.

“It is also an opportunity to be able to discuss commercial opportunities for sourcing vehicles from Nigeria.

“This is my first visit. I will go and consult with my stakeholders back home to look at the timeline and determine the negotiations and engagements and when we will start the business of sourcing the vehicles.”

Assessing the plant, Reid described it as top class and promised to encourage Jamaican citizens to come see for themselves., adding, “Congratulations to the management of this company and I’m very grateful to Minister Onyeama for making this visit possible for me. This could become the start of something great.

Also speaking, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama called for the strict enforcement of the Presidential Executive Order mandating government officials to buy and use made-in-Nigeria products.

Onyeama said, “I’m very proud. This plant is world-class, compared to some of the vehicle manufacturing companies I have seen in some other countries. Innoson is doing well.

“Left to me, every government official should be obliged to buy and use a Nigerian-manufactured car. There was a Presidential Executive Order that requires government officials to buy made-in-Nigeria products.

“That order has to be imposed and made mandatory. In France, it is impossible to see a French government official driving a nonfrench car, same in the Japan, Korea, UK and US.

“We have to do the same here. This will encourage and support our citizens and demystify technology.





Onyeama said he facilitated the visit to IVM when the Jamaican High Commission requested to see the impressive things going on in Nigeria, adding “We consider these Caribbean countries as our brothers and sisters and we want to increase the level of trade and collaboration among ourselves.

In his remarks, the Chairman IVM, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, appreciated the Federal Government for supporting manufacturing companies in the country.

Chukwuma urged Nigerians to always patronise his products as he assured them of high-quality and durable vehicles.

The South East president, Chamber of Commerce Industry Mine and Agriculture, Chief Honfery Nkeonadi applauded Innoson for making Africans proud with innovation.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE