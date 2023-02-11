Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

A- 41 year-old-man, Temitope Olojede is now being interrogated by the Operatives of Osun state Amotekun corps for allegedly stealing some valuable items in a Church at Ogo-Oluwa area of Osogbo.

The suspect who was nabbed by the Operatives on Thursday after robbing the church of its belongings is now helping the combatants on their investigations.

Eyewitness account told our reporter that, Olojede was arrested after a tip-off from inhabitants of the area where the incident occurred.

Speaking on the matter, the Amotekun Corps Commander in the state, Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi confirmed the story saying, the criminal has been terrorising residents of the area for a long before nemesis caught him.

“Our men received a distress call from one of the residents of Ogo-Oluwa that a church was burgled and they need the attention of the operatives urgently to arrest the felon, they swing into action immediately and he was arrested after trying to circumvent the scene”.

“During the investigation, he confessed to being in the act for a very long time and he has been stolen from the area and its environ”. Adewinmbi asserted.

“The criminal has been transferred to the police for subsequent interrogation and prosecution, he explained.

