IYC wants local council development centres created in riverine communities

The Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC) has called for the creation of Local Council Development Centers (LCDCs) in riverine communities of Edo to fast track development in the area.

The called was made on Saturday by Omaghomi Olu-Derimon, Secretary, Western Zone of the IYC, during an interview with journalists in Benin City.

Olu-Derimon hinged his call on the argument that the riverine communities in the state had been marginalised in terms of infrastructural development.

While noting that the abandonment predated the Governor Godwin Obaseki led administration, the IYV scribe however, said Obaseki should change the narrative to “shame the naysayers.”

He also called for the creation of Riverine Development Agency as part of the efforts to ensure the development of the area.

The IYC chieftain further appealed for the establishment of Maritime Academy to prepare the area for the planned Benin River Port in Gelegele.

According to him, “Ijaw communities have been deprived of presence of government ranging from projects execution and political appointments.

“To change this narrative, firstly, we call on the government to create a Riverine Development Agency or Commission to fast track Infrastructural development in the riverine part of the state .

“Secondly, we are also calling for the creation of at least three local council development centers for the riverine areas of Ovia South West, North East and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Areas.

“Lastly, we want the establishment of Marine Academy in the riverine terrain to prepare personnel for the off take of Gelegele seaport and human capacity development base.”

