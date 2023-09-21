Veteran nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has revealed how to report cases of bullying to the Lagos police.

She revealed this in an Instagram live she had with fans after her visit to the Commissioner of police together with some other celebrities for the justice of Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, popularly Mohbad, Imole’s demise.

Giving many updates from the CP, she added that a 24-hour police complaint response unit has been set up for bullied Nigerians.

The film producer encouraged young artists and other young Nigerians that may be facing threats and harassment from powerful people to speak up so there’s no recurrent death like late Imole.

The mother of three added that in the case where there is no response to their complaint, they can send a message to her business line which she captioned beneath her post.

Check the post here:

