The Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed Chris Agu’s (PRP) appeal against Peter Mbah for alleged forgery of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, non-qualification, and corruption.

The PRP alleged that Mbah had already engaged into a plea deal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, the Tribunal, presided over by Justice Kudirat Murayo Akano, ruled on Thursday that the petitioner failed to prove that the respondent lacked the minimal requirement to run for office, which is a school certificate or its equivalent.

He claims that there is no evidence to substantiate the assertion that Mbah is ineligible to run in the election.

On the issue of the plea bargain by Mbah, the tribunal averred that the exhibits presented by the petitioners did not show any plea bargain by the respondent.

The tribunal also held that to prove the issue of forgery, the petitioner must provide the original and forged certificates.

The panel also resolved the issue that Mbah was not elected by the majority of votes cast against the petitioner.

The panel averred that witnesses called by the petitioners could not specify the polling units where the elections were not held nor the results of the same.

