There is palpable tension in Plateau State as the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos, the state capital, is set to deliver its judgment on Friday on the petition challenging the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, as the winner of the 2023 governorship election.

The state has been enveloped in tension since the judgments of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, which sacked four PDP federal lawmakers and upheld others on the same grounds of petitions by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and other political parties against the PDP candidates, which hinged on party structure.

Nigerian Tribune reports that since the judgments of the Tribunal, there have been protests, accusations and counter-accusations from both parties.

A state official of the APC who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune on condition of anonymity declared that members of the party believe in the efficacy of prayers and that there are no challenges that are greater than the powers of prayers.

Though the Tribunal has been keeping the date of the ruling on the governorship petition on its chest, information obtained at the office of the Tribunal at the State High Court in Jos confirmed that the ruling is set for Friday.

Meanwhile, security is being beefed up around the venue of the sitting of the Tribunal, while there are heavy security presences in most strategic parts of the state capital to avoid a breakdown of law and order during and after the ruling.

When contacted about the security arrangement, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, could not be reached on his phone.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE