The factional President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, the Apex Igbo socio -cultural organization, Engr. Chidi Ibe has declared that there is no vacant seat in the Ohaneze Ndigbo Organization.

He warned those skimming to take over the affairs of the organization to stay away of their actions as he remains the authentic President General (PG) duely elected with his tenure in office yet running.

This is coming as there are plans by another faction of the orgernization to inaugurate Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the next PG of the organization.

Ibe told journalists in Owerri Friday that he was duly and overwhelmingly elected on the 9th of January, 2021 as the President General (PG) to pilot the affairs of the Igbo umbrella body for 4 years as stipulated in the Constitution.

He said: “I still remain the authentic PG of the body untill a court of competent jurisdiction proves otherwise”.

The former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state warned those he described as Elders Council of APC extraction who reportedly endorsed Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu for the exalted office to retract their step, describing their action and intention as portraying charade and childish of a man widely respected to allow himself been ridiculed by obnoxious circumstances.

He insisted that he was duly elected and issued with a certificate of office by the chairman of the Electoral Panel Prince Richard Ozobu (PhD) adding that it is laughable to see those Elders of the APC extraction coming to mediate in a matter that is subjudicial because the matter is already pending at the Federal High Court Abuja adding that nobody has the right to undermine the powers of the judiciary especially when a matter is subjudicial.

He said: “the matter is pending between Chidi Ibe and now late Prof. George Obiozor, at the point of this briefing, our application is still pending and we are asking the court to determine who is the PG”.

Engr. Ibe advised the APC Elders to wait and allow the court to exercise their right of Justice adding that if they so wish, otherwise they should join in the matter or go home and rest because according to him they lack the locus standi to mediate the Ohaneze Ndigbo as their siezes is negligible.

He said: “there is no vacant slot on the office of the PG and I still remain the authentic PG”.

On the endorsement of Governor Hope Uzodimma for his second term bid, the factional PG took exception of the action of the group described it as the violation of Imo Charter of Equity.





He said that the APC extraction of Elders Council lacks the mandate of the people of the state to do what they did.

He said: “they did that to satisfy their selfish interest otherwise they would have maintained the Charter of Equity adding that if they are sincere with good intentions for the people of state, they would have asked Governor Uzodimma not to run for a second term since his zone produced both former Governors, Achike Udenwa and Rochas Okorocha”.

He therefore enjoined the people of the state to discountenance the purported endorsement by elders of APC extraction.

Engr. Chidi Ibe, the factional PG of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide while briefing journalists in Owerri Friday .

