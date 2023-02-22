Ebenezer Adurokiya | Warri

The people of Iwevbo, Urhobo community under Ugu Ward of Orhiomnwon Local Government Area of Edo State, have protested an alleged neglect and marginalisation by the management of Newcross Petroleum Limited, operators of the OML 152.

The Urhobo-speaking community, also known as Ovre-Eku, which embarked on a peaceful protest against the company which explore oil in their area, describing its unwillingness to recognise the status of the most senior man of the community as an affront and against the provisions of the CDC Prohibition Law 2017.

One of the community’s women who spoke during the protest, Ufuoma Onomine, said the community did not have a single tarred road, pipe borne water, school, electricity, social amenities, among others, pointing out that there is nothing the community has benefited from the oil firm.

A prominent indigene of the community, Anthony Ukueku, in a protest letter, said: “Upon inauguration of the Iwevbo Elders Council Representatives sometime in October 2022, we have written several letters to Newcross which they acknowledged but failed to engage us so we can state our position and policy to Newcross as partners in progress.

“As a community, we want Newcross to stop the continuing registration process of the Orhionmwon 1 Host Community Development Trust with NUPRC or other government agencies and in its place commence registration of ours as Iwevbo Host Community Development Trust in line with the Petroluem Industry Act 2021.

“We want Newcross to recognise and engage with the community established Iwevbo Elders Council Representatives as they are the ones saddled with the day to day administration of the community and also to pay their entitlements and or compensations through Iwevbo Elders Council Representatives.”

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after, the eldest man of Iwevbo community, Chief Joseph Ukueku, told the company to negotiate with the community, restating that they would continue with the agitation until their demands are met.

Responding to the protesters, the Public Relations Officer of Newcross, Mr. William Ugiagbe, denied the allegations.

Ugiagbe said: “Our operations are in Iwevbo community in Orhiomnwon Local Government Area and the community is under a Dukedom called Orogho Dukedom. In line with our engagement policy with the directive of the palace of the Oba of Benin, we are dealing with all communities in Dukedom, including the Iwevbo through the royal father, the Enogie of Orogho Dukedom.”





