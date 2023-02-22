By Dare Adekanmbi

Chairman of Fresh Nigeria Limited, Dr Yinka Ayefele, has described as disheartening, a Tik Tok video widely circulated on Tuesday, claiming that he is dead.

The video, which was hugely watched across the globe, was made with his pictures and that of his triplet with a dirge in one of gospel singer Tope Alabi’s tracks.

Made by one David, reactions to the viral video sent Dr Ayefele’s phone busy throughout Tuesday as his fans and well wishers from around the world called him to confirm.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday night, Ayefele wondered what those behind the video wanted to gain by spreading rumour of his death.

“I will not die but live to declare the works of God. God knows the people behind this very dastardly act and will punish them. What will they gain from spreading rumour of my death?

“On Fresh FM, Ibadan this evening, I did my programme called Let’s Talk about It jointly with Enitan Olusegun Bamidele (EOB). My phone kept ringing while on the show and Whatsapp messages have jammed by phone as well.

“A lot of my fans and admirers from all over the world kept calling to find out what really happened. On realising it was fake news, they started cursing those behind it.

“I wish to tell Nigerians that I am hale and hearty and not dead. I am not even under the weather. For someone to conjure up this kind of wickedness is disheartening. I have handed over those behind it to God who will mete out appropriate punishment to them.

“My fans, please disregard the rumour. If Jesus tarries, we will be here for a long time,” he said.

A lot of those who commented on the video rained curses on the maker and prayed to God to grant Ayefele good health to see many more happy years in life.