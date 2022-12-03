I’ve failed to give my husband children, woman tells court

A Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, has dissolved a 10-year-old marriage between Blossom Ameh and her husband, Simon over childlessness.

The judge, Doocivir Yawe, dissolved their marriage on the grounds that both parties have lost interest in their union.

“It is on record that both parties have consented to the dissolution of their marriage. The respondent asked the court to grant his wife’s prayer of divorce.

“In view of this, the court has no other choice than to grant the petitioner’s prayer of divorce. Their marriage is hereby dissolved.

“The petitioner is also ordered to return to the respondent the N50, 000 bride price he paid on her,” Doocivir said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Blossom dragged Simon to court, seeking the dissolution of their marriage on the grounds that she has lost interest in it.

“I am exhausted in this marriage. I have tried my best to have children but all attempts have failed.





“I underwent IVF twice and it failed. I want to go back to my people,” she said.