My husband denied me s3x for 6ys, took another wife —Wife

A woman, Mercy Joel, has dragged her husband Joseph, before a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for denying her conjugal rights. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

Mercy, who resides in Asokoro, in her divorce petition, also accused her husband of abandonment.

“My husband abandoned me and our only child for over six years. I have been responsible for our child’s school fees, feeding, clothing and medicals ever since.

“He also starved me of sex,” she said.

She also told the court that her husband has since remarried and has children with the new wife.

She thus prayed for divorce and custody of their only child.

Mercy further appealed to the court to mandate her husband to enroll their child in a good school.


The respondent, Joseph was present in court.

He agreed to the dissolution of their marriage.

The presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, however, adjourned the case.

