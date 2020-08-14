It’s true, Lilo and I distracted each other — Eric explains

On Sunday, August 9, Eric and Tochi were evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house. Headline sponsor of the Big Brother Naija show and premium entertainment brand, Betway, recently took the newly evicted housemates on an After The House media tour where they visited several radio stations to talk about their time in the house, experiences with other housemates, and life goals moving forward.

While Tochi’s eviction came as a bit of surprise to viewers, we have to admit that seeing Eric leave the house wasn’t a shocker.

Eric had been in a relationship with ex-housemate Lilo, and his relationship with her consumed his time, preventing him from interacting with the other housemates and showcasing his personality to viewers. Even after Lilo’s eviction, Eric still had quite the low-profile week.

Unfortunately, after Lilo was evicted, she appeared to blame Eric for her early dismissal from the house. Eric was initially looking forward to continuing his relationship with her, but on hearing what Lilo had said about her relationship with him, he said he was shocked but not surprised, and added that he respected her decision to go back to her boyfriend.

Eric also explained that his relationship with Lilo was not an act or any kind of strategy, and in responding to Lilo’s claim of being distracted by a relationship with Eric, he replied that they distracted each other.

“Lilo and I distracted each other,” he said.

When asked about his thoughts about the other housemates, Eric explained that he believes Erica is playing a game with the Laycon/Kiddwaya love triangle, that Nengi’s behaviour in the house is a part of her strategy, and that he would like for Neo to win because he’s a great guy and a good friend.

