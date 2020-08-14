House of Angostura Nigeria unveil brand ambassador, reveal plan to celebrate bartenders

The winner of the 2020 edition of the Angostura Global Cocktail Competition, Mr. Frank Udeh, has been unveiled as the House of Angostura brand ambassador for Nigeria.

Speaking with the winner of the maiden edition of Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge in Nigeria, at his media presentation and brand ambassadorship unveil, expressed his delight to have won the competition ahead of other brilliant minds in the game, stressing how appreciative he was to be a part of the Angostura family. He emphasized the importance of Angostura Aromatic Bitters to his craft and stated that it was a great opportunity to be an ambassador of the brand.

The House of Angostura is an international Wines and Spirit company and are the makers of Angostura Aromatic Bitters and Angostura Rum. The Aromatic Bitters has been over the years, approved and certified as the foremost aromatic bitter globally by bartenders and chefs. It has also been voted by the world’s best bars as the top best-selling and top trending aromatic bitters in 2020.

In 2019, House of Angostura appointed a Nigerian partner, SIAA Global Resources Limited, as the sole importer and distributor of their products in the Nigerian market, to ensure appropriate distribution and marketing of their brands.

Understanding the importance and direct connection of bartenders and chefs with their brands, the management of the brand in Nigeria, told journalists that they will be working closely with the barmen to ensure they are not only recognised within the Nigerian market, but also, on the international front.

In the course of this journey, the company would ensure continuous trainings and master class competitions for professional bartenders.

Giving his remark, the Managing Director of SIAA Global Resources Limited, Mr. Tomiwa Sijuade thanked every bartender who participated in the event. He stated that it was about time that bartenders start getting the recognition they deserved.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Sijuade emphasised, “Bartenders are the gatekeepers of every bar. Their roles in the clubs, bars and hotels cannot be overemphasised. Unfortunately, they have never been recognised in the successes of outlets. It’s about time we changed this narrative, and hence, one of our vision and strategy is to work closely with them, show them we appreciate them, and build our brand around every brilliant minded bartender out there. Hopefully in the nearest future, Nigeria can produce a celebrity bartender that is recognised globally.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu Cries Out Over Fair Hearing, Lawyer Writes Salami Panel

SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has told the Ayo Salami-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry that his rights to a fair hearing are being violated. This is contained in a letter written by Magu’s lawyer, Mr Wahab Shittu, dated August 11, and addressed …House of Angostura Nigeria

FG To Deduct Money From States Over Double Taxation

THE Federal Government is set to sanction states engaging in double taxation in the country, as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has asked the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, to deduct money from the source from those states…House of Angostura Nigeria

Insecurity: NGF Calls For Investigation Into Obadiah Mailafia’s Allegation

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has called on security agencies to investigate the allegation by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, that “…one of the Northern governors is the commander of Boko Haram in…House of Angostura Nigeria

FG Set To Pay N22.6 Billion Final Entitlement Of Ex-Airways Workers

THE former workers of the defunct national carrier, Nigeria Airways, may soon have cause to smile as indications have just emerged that efforts are on top gear to ensure the payment of the final batch of their benefits. Information flittered out early in the week of the ongoing move by the Federal Government to offset…House of Angostura Nigeria

UNILAG Council Appoints Omololu Soyombo As Acting VC

With the removal of Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, the governing council has appointed Prof Omololu Soyombo as acting vice-chancellor. Registrar of UNILAG, Oladejo Azeez, in a statement also confirmed that Ogundipe was lawfully removed as vice-chancellor at an emergency meeting…House of Angostura Nigeria