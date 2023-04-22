Federal Government of Nigeria, amidst the ravaging crisis in Sudan, has said it is “risky” to evacuate Nigerian students who have indicated willingness to return to the country from the war-torn country.

According to Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the tense situation in Sudan makes it difficult for stranded Nigerian citizens to be evacuated from the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, on Friday.

“The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said while the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency have put in place arrangements to evacuate Nigerian students and other Nigerian citizens stranded in Sudan, the tensed situation makes it gravely risky and impossible for any flights at this point in time, noting that aircrafts parked at the airport in the country were burnt yesterday (Thursday) morning.

“Dabiri-Erewa noted that humanitarian groups are seeking ways of getting food, water and medical supplies across to people.

“She therefore appealed to the fighting parties to consider the Juba Peace Agreement enunciated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development as a fundamental mechanism for the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the country,” the statement read.

