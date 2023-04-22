American actor, Carlos Irwin Estévez, known professionally as Charlie Sheen has begged the Chief Executive Officer of the microblogging platform, Elon Musk, to reactivate his blue check.

Recall Twitter on Thursday, April 20, bid goodbye to its ‘legacy’ blue ticks following its Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk‘s controversial decision to switch up the platform’s verification system.

The development has affected several individuals including celebrities as Twitter insists on a $8 monthly payment to subscribe to its ‘Twitter Blue’ if account holders must retain their verification badge, or for those who want to get the blue tick newly.

“Dear @elonmusk,

“I’m sorry your fancy rocket exploded in spectacular fashion. I’m certain you’ll build an even bigger and more explody one. Now, may I please have my blue check back? It would mean a lot to me. Thank you in advance,” Charlie Sheen wrote on Saturday.

Responding, Elon Musk in a subtle way said “I feel your pain”.

I feel your pain — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2023

