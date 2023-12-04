No fewer than 15,000 young Nigerians have just completed their training under the Technical, Vocational Education Training (TVET) Maximization project of the Federal Government.

TVET is a technical and vocational skill acquisition scheme funded by the federal government through the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to sharpen the technical and vocational skills and knowledge of young Nigerians to enable them to be well-prepared for real-term economic independence in their chosen occupations.

The Director,Technical & Vocational Skills Training Department, ITF, Mr. James Abimbola, said this in a statement on Monday.

According to him, the TVET project commenced in August with a total of 15,000 trainees from across seven states and six geo-political zones of the federation and they have all completed their course and set for graduation.

He listed those states with the number of beneficiaries to include; Lagos (3,000), Enugu (2,000), Gombe (2,000), Edo (2,000), Kaduna (2,000), Nasarawa (2,000) and Ogun (2,000).

He explained that the 15,000 participants who are the first batch of the scheme were trained in their areas of interest, as available within the programme.

These areas, according to him, include solar installation, ICT, graphic design, tailoring/fashion design, beauty care & cosmetology, and so forth.

Mr. James noted that closing ceremonies for all the participants have been fixed for between Monday, December 4 and Wednesday, December 13 at various ITF area offices in each of the seven states.

He added that while those among them who did very well at the training would collect their certificates alongside starter- packs at the closing events, others would collect theirs later at the same offices.

He said the scheme would be extended to youths from other states.

