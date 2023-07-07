The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has submitted to the Federal Government a memo, seeking to establish Centres for Advanced Skills Training for Employment (CASTE) in the six Geo-political Zones in Nigeria.

According to ITF, these centers will be used for graduate upskilling and reskilling and the overall capacity development of Nigerians in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Speaking on Friday in Abuja at Forum for Innovation in African Universities (FIAU), the Director General of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari said the initiative will further tackle the huge unemployment challenges in Nigeria.

“Although, not an exhaustive account of innovations that we have embarked upon over the years, it is suggestive of the direction that the ITF is willing to take to ensure that innovation and creativity are institutionalised and entrenched in our system.

“Our experience over the years has shown that more can be achieved with greater collaboration and synergy. I will therefore use this opportunity to invite Tertiary institutions and other relevant agencies to work with us to drive the growth of our dear country through innovation,” he stated.

Ari explained that, in the over 50 years of the existence of ITF, the Fund has been at the forefront of innovation in Nigeria.

“The impact of its efforts has transcended the Human Resources Development (HRD) Sector with varying degrees of impact on the sectors of the economy including Higher Education.

“The Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), which emerged out of research by the Fund indicating the gap between theories in schools of higher learning and practices in industries is a prime example of one of such innovations.

“Through SIWES, students of tertiary institutions of higher learning from Engineering Technology and allied disciplines, acquire practical skills in industries before their graduation thereby easing the transition from the classroom to the industry floor.

“It will not be farfetched to assert that the quality of the Nigerian workforce could conceivably have been worse without practical exposure to industries before graduation. Other novel practices introduced by the ITF in the HRD sector have served to fundamentally change practices in the sector,” he noted.

The DG stated that “to further enhance creativity and innovation, the ITF has commenced efforts to convert its existing Skills Training Centres (STC) located in Lagos, Kano, Kogi, Abuja and Plateau and the vocational wings which are attached to our Area Offices to hubs for innovation and entrepreneurship (e-Hubs)”.





He said that schools of higher learning in Nigeria and other stakeholders can use these as incubation centres and vehicles for innovation and creativity.

