ITF empowers 11,100 Nigerians in three trades

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has graduated 11,100 Nigerians mostly youths in Tailoring, Information Technology and cosmetology, selecting 300 persons from the 36 states of the Federal including the FCT.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the graduation ceremony, the Director-General of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari explained that the training and “distribution of start-up packs to beneficiaries of the 2020 National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), which was conducted by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) amidst the Covid-19 pandemic is part of our efforts to provide Nigerians with technical skills for job and wealth creation.

“Given the circumstances under which we undertook the training, this ceremony we are witnessing today is, therefore, not only an expression of our unyielding desire but also our message to all Nigerians that despite adversity and challenges, we as individuals, organisations and as a country, shall always overcome with the right commitment.”

Ari noted that “going by the report of the survey by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) of Q4 of 2020, to the effect that unemployment was still hovering at over 33 per cent while youth unemployment was as high as 44 per cent, it is obvious that more needs to be done.

“What is again very clear is that the efforts of the Federal alone cannot completely solve the problems of poverty and unemployment and the attendant fallouts.

“Indeed, the problems that stare us in the face today require Nigerians to pull together and synergise as institutions of Government, Corporate bodies and Non-Governmental Organisations to fully resolve them,” the DG stated.

He explained further that “under this phase of the NISDP, thousands of Nigerian youths were trained nationwide in three trades namely: Tailoring, Cosmetology and Information and Communication Technology.

“Thousands of others were equally trained in other skills acquisition programmes including the Special Skills Development Programme (SSDP), the Federal Government Skills Empowerment Programme (FEGOSEP), the Info-Tech Skills Empowerment Programme (ISEP) and, the Agri-Preneurship Training Programme (ATP) amongst others.

“This year that we have declared as the Year of Skills Heightening for Prosperity, which also coincides with our 50th Anniversary as an organisation, the Fund has commenced processes for the implementation of another round of skills acquisition programmes across the country. This phase will commence from the 1st week of June this year”.

Ari commended “State Governments, the Organised Private Sector (OPS), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), corporate bodies and other well-meaning Nigerians that have been committing resources to empower vulnerable Nigerians with skills.

“It is my firm belief that only through such concerted efforts would the problems of poverty and unemployment be tackled.

“It is in this guise that I urge all stakeholders to continue to collaborate with us and take advantage of the Fund’s Expertise, Experience and Expansive network to empower Nigerians and resolve the problems that are steadily threatening our national unity and sovereignty as a Nation,” he stated.

Also at the graduation ceremony, the Senate Committee Chairman on Industry, Senator Saidu Akali said the problem of unemployment and underemployment has lingered in Nigeria since the days of Independent.

He lamented that the nation’s unemployment rate of 33 percent was alarming.

Alkali, therefore, assured that the ITF amendment Bill before the Senate will receive speedy attention.

He commended the ITF efforts in ensuring that many Nigerians were trained and empowered with tools to start up their businesses.

