The Director-General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari, has commissioned the ITF Multipurpose Hall and Gym at the Fund’s Headquarters in Jos, Plateau State, to serve as an additional source of internally generated revenue for the fund.

In his address during the commissioning, Sir Ari said the building will equally provide sufficient space for the Fund to conduct its promotion exams and provide facilities for staff to keep fit and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

He added that it will also assist in facilitating the achievement of the Renewed Hope Agenda for a Better Nigeria, which has been conceived by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the endifice which has been named after former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon under whose administration the Industrial Training Fund was established will provide a befitting space for ITF activities such as trainings, implementation of special skills intervention programmes and other very important events.

“The Director-General further narrated that the building occupies an area of about 1,677 square meters and comprises a main conference hall with a total seating capacity of 1,500 persons, two syndicate/mini conference rooms, two gymnasiums, a systems control room, and adequate parking spaces.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“Also, the ITF under the incumbent management in 2020 commissioned five (5) new projects, namely the Lagos Island Area Office Complex and Vocational Wing, the Mechatronics and Administrative Block at the Industrial Skills Training Centre (ISTC), Kano, the Katsina Area Office Complex and Vocational Wing, the Modern Library Complex, the Central Store at the Headquarters, and a Block of Classrooms at the ITF Staff School. All the projects were constructed using the Fund’s Internally Generated revenue (IGR).

“As further proof of our commitment to deepening our infrastructure, between 2021 and this year, the Fund completed 10 Office Complexes with Vocational Wings located in Gusau, Minna, Aba, Awka, Yola, Maiduguri, Ikorodu, Abakiliki, Owerri, Ikeja, and this edifice we are commissioning here today,” he said.

Sir Ari added that the Fund has conducted commissioning ceremonies for Maiduguri, Uyo, and Ikeja, adding that others will follow soon after.