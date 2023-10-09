Ekiti State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) has revealed it would commence construction works on some of the rural roads identified for construction in the State by November 2023.

The State project coordinator, Sunday Adunmo disclosed this in Ado Ekiti at the weekend during a one-day sensitization training organised for staff of the project ahead of the commencement of construction works.

Adunmo who disclosed that Ekiti was officially added to the participating States last year August after meeting necessary conditions for the project said the engineering designs for twelve roads totaling 77km rural roads have been received and would be flagged off by the end of October 2023 for construction work to commence.

He added that the project office last weekend opened tenders for consultancy services for design and supervision of spot improvement of 122km of rural roads as part of phase one while construction of rural road upgrading would be advertised next year.

The state project coordinator who said the project office is not unaware of the transportation challenges being faced by farmers in the State assured that rural communities in the State would soon become sites for massive road construction works.

According to him, “Permit me to use this medium to inform you that construction work will soon start on some of our road projects. I am aware that Ekiti people have patiently waited for the commencement of the project since 2018 when former Governor Kayode Fayemi indicated the interest of Ekiti State to participate in the project.

” I am happy that last week, Ekiti RAAMP had an opening of tenders from different bidders for consultancy services for design and supervision of spot improvement in the State. About three months ago, we did a similar opening for consultancy services for design and supervision of backlog maintenance and negotiation and awarding are ongoing.

“Soon, we shall advertise for construction. In a couple of weeks, Ekiti State would become a site for massive construction works on our rural roads. We are not oblivious of the challenges being faced by farmers particularly in this raining season which has made it very hard for them to transport their farm produce from the farm to the market. I can assure that very soon, we would provide accessible roads to all farms across the State.”

