Isokos of Delta urged to sheathe swords, unite

The Isoko nation in Delta State has been urged to sheathe their swords and build bridges that’ll foster unity among the people and across other ethnic nationalities.

The admonition came from Chief Emonena Victor Wayles Egukawhore during his 56th birthday and first immemorial of his late father, Chief Francis Omote Egukawhore, the Arure of Okpolo (Enwhe) in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

He called on sons and daughters of the Isoko nation to come together and sheathe their swords in order to build bridges that will foster unity among themselves.

Wayles, who thanked God for seeing him through in spite the multiple challenges he faced in 2021, warned that only a united family could attract prosperity and peace to Isokoland.

Speaking on Sunday at a thanksgiving service held at the St Peter’s Anglican Church in the community, Wayles expressed gratitude to God for His blessings and grace upon his household.

High point of the event was Mr Daniel Omoyibo, Chief Executive Officer of Dantinajo Gold Resort Hotel Ltd, who donated N5 million to support a skill acquisition centre to be built by the St Peters Anglican Church.