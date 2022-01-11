Bandits kidnap wife of Plateau deputy chief of staff, medical doctor

Metro
By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Plateau deputy chief of staff, Gunmen kill one in Anambra, Gunmen abduct Adamawa district head's family members, mother of Kogi gov's, Cultists kill one in Ogun, Robbers raid bank in Ekiti,gunmen raid staff quarters, Gunmen shoot one in attempt to abduct teachers in Kwara, gunmen strike in Imo, Gunmen on rampage, Gunmen kidnap two school girls, steal mother's car in Akure, Gunmen abduct 13 passengers heading towards Bayelsa in Niger State, Catholic priest kidnapped in Umuahia, Gunmen attack police station, Gunmen kidnap youth coordinator in Ogun, Gunmen kidnap AAUA lecturer in Ondo, demand N10m ransom, Gunmen burn DSS, FRSC offices in Nnewi over Nigerian flag, House of Reps member kidnapped, Gunmen abduct university professor, Gunmen invade APC rally in Nnewi, kill one, injure others, Gunmen invade Bayelsa hospital, Gunmen kill one, robbers attack empty bullion , Plateau killings: 29,000 displaced, Gunmen abduct farmer, Gunmen abduct Swiss expatriate, Medical doctor's wife kidnapped , Robbers kill journalist, insecurity in Okun land, Gunmen kill three police officers, Gunmen kidnap four farmers, Gunmen kidnap father-in-law, Gunmen kill two, Inspector killed, Gunmen kill Fulani head, Gunmen kidnap IYC president, Female university lecturer kidnapped, Gunmen abduct graduate, Gunmen assassinate hotelier, Three construction workers kidnapped, Gunmen kill Amotekun personnel, Gunmen storm palace, Police confirm killing of officers, Nine killed, Kidnapped Pastor found dead, Two abducted from quarry, Gunmen kidnap three sisters, Gunmen abduct poultry owner’s son at Oke Odan-Olomo in Ibadan,Gunmen abduct five in Ogun, Gunmen kill seven in Edo, Gunmen kill four, Gunmen kill policeman, Gunmen kill three persons, Gunmen kidnap seven, Gunmen intercept ambulance, Gunmen kill one, Gunmen abduct 14 persons, Female journalist robbed , suspected assassins, Gunmen kill two policemen, Three persons hacked to death, 19 people, Another three killed in Plateau, Gunmen abduct pregnant woman, gunmen, Bayelsa, police Inspector, Oyo Commissioner's brother, 11 people killed, Bandits, Kaduna, Eight students of ABU, Kidnapped, Kaduna, market women, Ondo, kidnap, Gunmen, Gunmen kill trader in Ekiti, LG chairman, abducted, Oyo, Gunmen, mosque,Kogi, attacks, plateau, Delta Bank manager abducted, Plateau, killed, Gunmen invade relaxation spot, Gunmen Ekiti US soldier, Gunmen kill two FRSC officers, Ondo, gunmen, CMD, health workers, PDP, attack, Police, Gunmen abduct JSS3 students, Kaduna State, BREAKING: Kaduna, abduct, gunmen, nursing mothers,Abducted wives, one-yr-old child of assassinated member of Bauchi House of Assembly regain freedom, Gunmen abduct two Ondo, One killed in Kwara robbery, attack , Southern Kaduna, Gunmen kill one, 14 killed in Agudu community, Gunmen kill security guard, Delta court, Gunmen abduct Police Inspector, Gunmen kill traditional ruler, Gunmen , lawmaker, Kano, daughter, Gunmen kidnap three in Ekiti, Akinyele, gunmen, adamawa, Gunmen attack filling stationm, delta police, Gunmen abduct ondo traveller, kill Catholic priest three parishioners, Gunmen abduct 13-year-old boy in Ogun, Miyetti Allah chairman kidnapped in Kogi
FILE PHOTO

Still reeling from the abduction of PDP chieftain in Plateau State and the chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Plateau State University chapter, the rampaging kidnappers have abducted the wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff Government House and a medical doctor.

It would be recalled that apart from the PDP chieftain Hon Kemi Nshe and his quest ASUU chairman PLASU Dr Monday Hassan who were abducted on a new year eve and still in captivity, a 300 level student of University of Jos was gruesomely murdered, her eyes and other organs removed.

A source close to the Government House Plateau State revealed that the wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor Mr Silas Vem was kidnapped on Monday at her residence at the Little Ray Field close to the Government House.

The source disclosed that the gunmen who were five in number forced themselves into the house and abducted the woman at a gun and then whisked her to an unknown destination.

Another source close to the family further stated that the kidnappers on Monday evening contacted the family and demanded for a ransom of N50 million which was negotiated to N11 million adding that they are to the family again after the first contact.

As a result of the unfortunate incident there was a lull in governmental activities specially at the office of the Deputy Governor Professor Sonny Tyoden.

When contacted the State Commissioner of information Mr. Daniel Manjan who confirmed the abduction of the wife of the deputy chief of Staff said a contact has been made with the kidnappers and those who abducted the PDP chieftain and ASUU chairman.

“The government also is disturbed, though there is anti-kidnapping law in place but the process has to be followed. One was recently sentenced to life imprisonment while some of those who kidnapped a traditional ruler recently have been apprehended. So we have been able to establish that those kidnapped are still alive” he said.

In a related development, a Medical Director of Na Allah Na Kowa hospital Dr Samuel Audu in the Barakin-Ladi local government area of the state was also abducted on Monday at about 9:34 pm.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the kidnappers who were on the trail of the Medical Doctor right from his hospital caught up with him while driving into his premises.

“From all indication, they trailed him right from his office to his house. As the gate was opened for him to enter, they followed him in and forced him out of his car. He was taken to an unknown destination”

The source close to the family further disclosed that the kidnappers called the wife an brother of the abducted medical doctor at about 1:00 am on Tuesday demanding for a ransom of N50 million.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba confirmed the abduction of the wife of the deputy chief of Staff but added the abduction of the medical doctor has not been reported to the command.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…  Bandits kidnap wife of Plateau deputy chief of staff, medical doctor  Bandits kidnap wife of Plateau deputy chief of staff, medical doctor  Bandits kidnap wife of Plateau deputy chief of staff, medical doctor  Bandits kidnap wife of Plateau deputy chief of staff, medical doctor.

You might also like
Metro

One killed, six arrested as rival groups clash in Osun

Metro

AAUA student arraigned for fraud in Ondo

Metro

Buhari sends condolence message to Omisore family over death of Olu of Ayepe-Olode

Metro

We want more from Obaseki than gunboats, Ijaws in Edo say

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More