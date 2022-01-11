Bandits kidnap wife of Plateau deputy chief of staff, medical doctor

Still reeling from the abduction of PDP chieftain in Plateau State and the chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Plateau State University chapter, the rampaging kidnappers have abducted the wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff Government House and a medical doctor.

It would be recalled that apart from the PDP chieftain Hon Kemi Nshe and his quest ASUU chairman PLASU Dr Monday Hassan who were abducted on a new year eve and still in captivity, a 300 level student of University of Jos was gruesomely murdered, her eyes and other organs removed.

A source close to the Government House Plateau State revealed that the wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor Mr Silas Vem was kidnapped on Monday at her residence at the Little Ray Field close to the Government House.

The source disclosed that the gunmen who were five in number forced themselves into the house and abducted the woman at a gun and then whisked her to an unknown destination.

Another source close to the family further stated that the kidnappers on Monday evening contacted the family and demanded for a ransom of N50 million which was negotiated to N11 million adding that they are to the family again after the first contact.

As a result of the unfortunate incident there was a lull in governmental activities specially at the office of the Deputy Governor Professor Sonny Tyoden.

When contacted the State Commissioner of information Mr. Daniel Manjan who confirmed the abduction of the wife of the deputy chief of Staff said a contact has been made with the kidnappers and those who abducted the PDP chieftain and ASUU chairman.

“The government also is disturbed, though there is anti-kidnapping law in place but the process has to be followed. One was recently sentenced to life imprisonment while some of those who kidnapped a traditional ruler recently have been apprehended. So we have been able to establish that those kidnapped are still alive” he said.

In a related development, a Medical Director of Na Allah Na Kowa hospital Dr Samuel Audu in the Barakin-Ladi local government area of the state was also abducted on Monday at about 9:34 pm.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the kidnappers who were on the trail of the Medical Doctor right from his hospital caught up with him while driving into his premises.

“From all indication, they trailed him right from his office to his house. As the gate was opened for him to enter, they followed him in and forced him out of his car. He was taken to an unknown destination”

The source close to the family further disclosed that the kidnappers called the wife an brother of the abducted medical doctor at about 1:00 am on Tuesday demanding for a ransom of N50 million.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba confirmed the abduction of the wife of the deputy chief of Staff but added the abduction of the medical doctor has not been reported to the command.

