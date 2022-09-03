Islamic singer kills his parents over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad in Jigawa 

A 37-year-old Islamic singer, Munkaila Ahmadu, of Gagarawa local government area of Jigawa State killed his parents for allegedly committing blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Ahmadu, a father of five children revealed that his parents were opposed to him becoming a bege singer (one who sings the praises of Prophet of Muhammad.

It was gathered that he committed the offence on Thursday when he hit his 70-year-old father(Ahmadu) who was the village head of Zarada community with a pestle and killed him.

After he died, he used the same pestle to kill his mother, 60-year-old mother (Hauwa’u).

It was gathered that the victim in a recorded video while in police custody and made available to newsmen maintained that he is not remorseful over his action, saying his parents committed blasphemy against the Prophet and they have to die that way.

“I killed them because they refuse to accept the truth concerning the prophet Muhammad (S.W.A). I killed them because they abused the prophet and their punishment is death, there is no repentance for any person who abused the Prophet.

“I am a praise singer for the prophet, this year I intend to do a video for my song and God willing, I will do that, I will be free because God is with the righteous person, that is why I am not worrying over my action,” he said in the video.

“My parent doesn’t like the prophet Muhammad because I adore him, they called me a mad person, I pleaded with my father to support my work (praise singing), and I told him that I don’t womanise, I am not a gambler, I don’t do drugs and I don’t steal, but he refused to.

“My mother used to go to neighbouring towns to blackmail me, telling people to reject me whenever I came to sing praises to the prophet because I am mad and I refused to work on the farm.

“I am now in police custody because, by human thinking, I did a wrong thing but in the sight of God and the Prophet what I did is the right thing.”





