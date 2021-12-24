Visually Impaired Muslims’ association graduates six blind Qur’an learners

THE Muslim Association of Visually Impaired of Nigeria (MAVIN) has graduated its first set of learners of the Qur’an.

The Qur’an graduation ceremony had the six graduands recite different chapters of the Holy Qur’an using Braille.

The group solicited for scholarship, learning centre, empowerment and Braille Qur’an.

Speaking during the ceremony, the chairman of the Lagos State chapter of MAVIN, Quasim AbdulGaniy, solicited for assistance for visually impaired persons to have access to religious education.

“MAVIN is an organisation for visually impaired people and the only thing that makes you a member is if you are blind. This is the first time the group is organising Walimatul Qur’an in the whole of Lagos State. Our Qur’an is different from the normal Qur’an that people read. Due to our challenge, we use a special Qur’an known as Braille Qur’an,” AbdulGaniy said.

He noted that the group had numerous challenges but expressed the optimism that with the help of well-meaning Nigerians, the challenges would be overcome.

“Familiarisation with Al-Qur’an is very much prescribed for the Muslim Ummah, whether they are able-bodied or disabled. As we are not exempted by Allah (SWT) from seeking knowledge, it is incumbent on us to seek knowledge.

“But we need a centre where we can converge to seek religious knowledge. We need scholarships and empowerment for our members and copies of Braille Qur’an,” he emphasised.

The patron of the association, Sheikh Abdur-Rahman Adangba, said as a result of research and technological advancement, it was now possible for the visually impaired to read the Holy Qur’an through Braille.

“The Qur’an was first introduced in Malaysia, which gave the visually impaired access to the word of Allah (SWT). Providing Braille Qur’an for visually challenged people is essential. Braille Qur’an is expensive; only a few visually impaired people can afford it,” Sheikh Adangba noted.

The father of the day, Alhaji Ismaheel Musa, solicited for funds for the physically challenged persons and urged Nigerian Muslims to come to their aid.

“As we all can see, the Braille Qur’an is more expensive than the normal Qur’an. A complete volume of Braille Qur’an costs N40,000. Because it is voluminous, it comes in four pieces, each piece costing N10,000. I urge everyone who can afford the Qur’an to buy one or more and donate them as Sadaqah Jairiyah,” Alhaji Musa said.

The guest speaker, the Chief Imam of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdul Hakeem AbdulLateef, said the singular reason Allah created humans is to worship Him and He designed several ways to do that.

“Life is about trials. Everything is a trial, whether you like it or not. Life oscillates between gratitude and patience. Whenever you are denied, it is not because Allah does not have the competence to give you; He deliberately denied you to see whether you will show gratitude for what he has given you,” Alhaji Abdul AbdulLateef said.

He urged Muslims to prioritise the knowledge of the Holy Qur’an.

He added: “The Qur’an is the manual. Muhammad (SAW) is the model. So, by all means, try your best to understand the Holy Qur’an. People who are visually impaired are ahead of many Muslims who can see.

“Today, visually impaired persons are struggling to get a Braille Qur’an which costs N40,000. You will see them sharing it among themselves. If they can go to this extent of reading with their hands because Allah denied them the ability to see, what is the problem of those who can see but fail to take advantage of it?”

“Most of the problems we face in this world are on account of wrong interpretation of events. If you have money, it is not a favour; it is a trial. If you do not have, it is not misery; you are not expected to be miserable. You came with nothing. You will go with nothing.

“You will find out that the problem we have in Nigeria is as a result of flagrantly disregarding the injunction of Allah. Allah says whoever is saved from his own greed is successful. Learning the Holy Qur’an teaches charity, generosity.

“Nigerians pray very well but they fail to fulfill the conditions of the acceptance of prayers. Many Nigerians do not obey Allah but they want Allah to answer them. Nigerians must stop greed; they must stop bribery and corruption, treachery, mischief. The Holy Qur’an forbids all these acts.”

